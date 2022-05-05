Brazil's Carrefour posts 421 million reais in Q1 adjusted net income

May 5 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil CRFB3.SA reported on Thursday a first-quarter adjusted net income of 421 million reais ($83.87 million), a 0.2% increase from one year earlier.

The local unit of French retailer Carrefour SA CARR.PA reported that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 13.3% in the quarter to 1.247 billion reais.

