Brazil's Carrefour posts $83.9 mln in Q1 adjusted net income

Carrefour Brasil reported on Thursday a first-quarter adjusted net income of 421 million reais ($83.87 million), a 0.2% increase from one year earlier.

May 5 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil CRFB3.SA reported on Thursday a first-quarter adjusted net income of 421 million reais ($83.87 million), a 0.2% increase from one year earlier.

The local unit of French retailer Carrefour SA CARR.PA reported that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 13.3% in the quarter to 1.247 billion reais.

Net sales rose 14.8% to 18.846 billion reais, as its wholesale unit Atacadao posted 18.8% growth in sales.

Operating expenses were at 2.490 billion reais, a 15.3% rise from a year earlier.

The group said it has opened two new cash and carry stores in the quarter and expects to open seven more soon.

