Brazil's Carrefour posts $114 mln Q4 loss amid store closures

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

February 19, 2024 — 04:55 pm EST

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's Carrefour CRFB3.SA posted on Monday a 565-million-real ($113.90 million) net loss in the fourth quarter, compared with a 426-million-real profit a year earlier, driven by costs resulting from store closures.

The company, the local arm of French retail giant Carrefour CARR.PA, reported net sales slightly falling 0.3% from a year earlier to 28.1 billion reais in the final quarter of 2023.

The fourth quarter results were mostly affected by the expenses and a non-cash impairment related to the closure of more than 100 underperforming stores between December and the beginning of this year.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) landed at 1.88 billion reais in the quarter, down 5% from a year earlier, while its adjusted EBITDA margin fell 0.3 percentage points to 6.7%.

Analysts polled by LSEG were expecting an adjusted EBITDA of 1.72 billion reais in the quarter.

The results were released a day after the death of Carrefour Brasil's deputy chair Abilio Diniz, who held a stake at the company through his private investment company Peninsula and was also a board member of French parent group Carrefour.

