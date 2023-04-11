US Markets
CARR

Brazil's Carrefour gets $200 mln discount on Grupo Big acquisition

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

April 11, 2023 — 05:18 pm EDT

April 11 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil CRFB3.SA, the local arm of French retail giant Carrefour CARR.PA, said on Tuesday it reached an agreement to reduce the price of its acquisition of Grupo Big by up to 1 billion reais ($199.7 million).

In a securities filing, the company said the agreement would reduce the price of the deal, finalized last June, by bringing forwards a number of other installments now set to be paid between Tuesday and end-May 2024.

($1 = 5.0072 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Sarah Morland)

