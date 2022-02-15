Brazil's Carrefour Brasil reports Q4 adjusted net income of $148.4 mln
Feb 15 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil CRFB3.SA reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net income that beat estimates, helped by sales increases.
The local unit of the French retailer Carrefour SA CARR.PA posted an adjusted net income of 766 million reais ($148.48 million), down 13.5% from a year earlier and above a Refinitiv Eikon analysts' estimate of 738.2 million reais.
($1 = 5.1590 reais)
(Reporting by Carolina Pulice Editing by Chris Reese)
