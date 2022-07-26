US Markets
Brazil's Carrefour Brasil posts marginal rise in Q2 adjusted net profit

Andre Romani Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Carrefour Brasil reported on Tuesday that its second-quarter adjusted net profit slightly increased 1.3% from a year earlier, helped by double-digit same store sales growth.

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil CRFB3.SA reported on Tuesdaythat its second-quarter adjusted net profit slightly increased 1.3% from a year earlier, helped by double-digit same store sales growth.

The local unit of French retailer Carrefour SA CARR.PAreported profits of 600 million reais ($112.10 million).

Net sales rose 36% to 24.0 billion reais, which included Grupo Big's results for June, when its acquisition by Carrefour Brasil was concluded. The retailer's Atacadao unit posted a 30% growth in net sales.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 24.5% to 1.7 billion reais.

Operating expenses were at 2.86 billion reais, a 28% rise from a year earlier.

($1 = 5.3522 reais)

