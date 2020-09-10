Brazil's 'Car Wash' probe targets Petrobras forex exchange transactions

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police are serving 25 search warrants as part of an investigation regarding forex transactions done by state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA between 2008 and 2011, according to a statement from federal prosecutors on Thursday.

The raids are part of the 74th phase of Brazil's so-called Car Wash probe, the country's largest ever corruption investigation. No arrest warrants were issued.

Unnamed executives of Banco Paulista, a São Paulo-based financial services firm, are also a party in this phase of the probe, according to the prosecutors' statement.

"Evidence surfaced that financial directors [of Petrobras] directed forex contracts to Banco Paulista, with artificial manipulation of market rates," the statement said.

Banco Paulista did not have an immediate comment.

The new phase of the investigation revealed that Banco Paulista intermediated 7.7 billion reais ($1.45 billion) of forex transactions for Petrobras, as the oil company is known, between 2008 and 2011, according to prosecutors.

Petrobras didn't immediately respond to a comment request.

($1 = 5.3092 reais)

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Sabrina Valle;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

