Brazil's cane crush, sugar production 14% down in June - Unica

Updates with report details, comments from Unica

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian mills in the main centre-south (CS) region produced 2.19 million tonnes of sugar in the first half of June, 14% less than in the same period a year earlier and way below market expectations.

According to a bi-weekly production report by industry group Unica released on Friday, CS mills crushed 35.9 million tonnes of cane in the period, also 14% below last year.

Ethanol production fell less, Unica said, at 1.68 billion liters, or 8.7% below last year's volume.

Raw sugar futures erased earlier losses after the report, and were up 0.3%, before weakening again. SBc1

Analysts surveyed by information provider S&P Global Platts expected sugar production to be 2.47 million tonnes and cane crush 40 million tonnes for the first half of June.

Unica's technical director Antonio de Padua Rodrigues said the smaller activity in the period was caused by rains in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana and Mato Grosso do Sul, which led to a temporary halt in harvesting.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

