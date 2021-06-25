Commodities

Brazil's cane crush, sugar production 14% down in June - Unica

Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian mills in the main centre-south (CS) region produced 2.19 million tonnes of sugar in the first half of June, 14% less than in the same period a year earlier and way below market expectations.

According to a bi-weekly production report by industry group Unica, CS mills crushed 35.9 million tonnes of cane in the period, also 14% below last year. Ethanol production fell less, Unica said. Raw sugar futures erased earlier losses and were up 0.3% after the report. SBc1

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

