Brazil's Campos Neto says low rates prompting early debt repayment, hitting real

The Brazilian real's weakness is partly down to low interest rates prompting companies to pay down foreign debt early, central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday, adding that foreign investor outflows from Brazilian stocks reflect relative values rather than fundamental concerns.
