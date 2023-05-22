News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Campos Neto says inflation expectations still high

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

May 22, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by Luana Maria Benedito for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank Governor Roberto Campos Neto said on Monday that inflation expectations in the country remain high, dubbing long term forecasts stuck around 4% "a problem".

Campos Neto told a seminar hosted by newspaper Folha de S.Paulo that even though headline inflation has been slowing down, the core index remains "high" and "well above target".

Policymakers have mentioned de-anchored inflation expectations as one of the reasons for high interest rates in the South American nation, where the benchmark rate currently stands at a cycle high of 13.75%.

(Reporting by Luana Maria Benedito; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.