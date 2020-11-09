Brazil's Campos Neto says COVID-19 vaccine would be 'game changer' for economic policy

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A COVID-19 vaccine would be a "game changer" for economic policy, Brazil's central bank governor Roberto Campos Neto said on Monday, adding that Brazil's economy is already undergoing a "robust" recovery in consumption and economic activity.

Speaking during an online event hosted by The Economist shortly after Pfizer PFE.N said its COVID-19 vaccine tests were 90% effective, Campos Neto also said unemployment was likely to lag the recovery and remain high for a while.

Stocks, commodities and emerging market assets around the world surged on the Pfizer news, as hopes grew that an end to the pandemic - and economic reopening - may be in sight.

Asked how this will affect economic policy in the coming six to 12 months, Campos Neto said: "it's still wait and see, but I think the vaccine is what will change the game, definitely. I would say yes, that's a game-changer."

High unemployment could necessitate prolonged government programs to support individuals and businesses, but the fiscal space for this is extremely limited, Campos Neto said.

Many of Brazil's emergency programs are due to expire on Dec. 31. This deadline is "good", as it provides a clear exit strategy from this year's emergency measure, he said.

Campos Neto said he does not expect Brazil to tap the U.S. Federal Reserve's dollar swap line facility opened earlier this year, because Brazil has large currency reserves of around $350 billion.

Asked why the central bank had not adopted quantitative easing to buy public or private sector bonds, Campos Neto said banks were better placed to disperse liquidity into the economy.

"We thought banks would do this better than the government. Then there is always that fear that you start getting into moral hazard issues - how are we going to buy private credit, how are we going to evaluate the companies?" he said.

