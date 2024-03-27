News & Insights

Brazil's Caixa Seguridade plans secondary share sale of up to $603 mln - local media

March 27, 2024 — 01:13 pm EDT

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run insurance firm Caixa Seguridade CXSE3.SA plans a secondary share offering of up to 3 billion reais ($602.9 million), Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Caixa, a state-run lender which owns more than 80% of Caixa Seguridade, would sell shares in the deal, the report said.

Caixa Seguridade wants the offer to be based on its first quarter results, expected to go out by May, though the deadline was seen as tight, the report said.

Caixa did not immediately respond to request for comments.

($1 = 4.9760 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani)

