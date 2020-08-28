US Markets

Brazil's Caixa raises $133.5 mln in partial sale Banco Pan's shares

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Brazilian state-owned lender Caixa Economica Federal on Thursday raised 743.7 million reais ($133.52 million) with the sale of its preferred shares in Banco Pan SA, according to a securities filing by Banco Pan.

Shares in the offering were priced at 8.30 reais each, with a discount smaller than 3% from Wednesday's closing price.

Caixa, which controls the mid-sized bank jointly with Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA, had wanted to reduce its stake as part of a wider strategy of selling non-core businesses. The state-owned lender is still keeping its common shares in Pan.

($1 = 5.5698 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by David Evans)

