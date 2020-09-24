US Markets

Brazil's Caixa halts IPO of its insurance unit - filing

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Brazilian state-owned lender Caixa Economica Federal said on Thursday that it had indefinitely postponed plans for an initial public offering of its insurance unit Caixa Seguridade, the second time this year the high-profile deal has been put off.

Adds details, background

SAO PAULO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-owned lender Caixa Economica Federal said on Thursday that it had indefinitely postponed plans for an initial public offering of its insurance unit Caixa Seguridade, the second time this year the high-profile deal has been put off.

Caixa Economica Federal had been planning to raise more than 10 billion reais ($1.79 billion) in the offering by partially selling its stake. It would be one of Brazil's biggest IPOs of the year.

An IPO by Caixa Seguridade was part of President Jair Bolsonaro's government attempt to reduce the Brazilian state's presence in the economy and raise money through asset sales.

In March, Caixa Economica Federal had called off a previous effort to float the unit's shares amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic impact on market conditions.

Now, one source said, besides concerns about a second wave of the pandemic, investors are becoming more selective given uncertainty surrounding the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

Such concerns have hammered the tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq and also send many emerging market currencies to multimonth lows.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular