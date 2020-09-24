Brazil's Caixa halts IPO of its insurance unit - filing
SAO PAULO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-owned lender Caixa Economica Federal has decided to halt its plans for an initial public offering of its insurance unit Caixa Seguridade, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
Controlling shareholder state bank Caixa Economica Federal was planning to raise more than 10 billion reais ($1.79 billion) in the offering by partially selling its stake.
($1 = 5.5977 reais)
