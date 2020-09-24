US Markets

Brazil's Caixa halts IPO of its insurance unit - filing

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Brazilian state-owned lender Caixa Economica Federal has decided to halt its plans for an initial public offering of its insurance unit Caixa Seguridade, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

SAO PAULO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-owned lender Caixa Economica Federal has decided to halt its plans for an initial public offering of its insurance unit Caixa Seguridade, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Controlling shareholder state bank Caixa Economica Federal was planning to raise more than 10 billion reais ($1.79 billion) in the offering by partially selling its stake.

($1 = 5.5977 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular