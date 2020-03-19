Brazil's Caixa cuts interest rates on loans, offers grace period

Adds details on measure and context

SAO PAULO, March 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-owned lender Caixa Economica Federal said on Thursday said it is cutting interest rates on loans and is offering clients a grace period of 60 days.

The move is part of the Brazilian government's efforts to help economic activity amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Caixa said in a statement that it is offering lower interest rates for both consumers and companies. For small companies, the interest rate reduction may reach 45%, it said.

Brazil's largest mortgage lender also said its clients will be able to pause home loan payments for up to two months.

On Wednesday, the lender also announced 100 billion reais ($19.47 billion) in new credit lines for individual and corporate clients.

($1 = 5.1373 reais)

