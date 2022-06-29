US Markets

Brazil's Caixa CEO, close Bolsonaro ally, to depart amid harassment probe, sources say

Contributors
Ricardo Brito Reuters
Bernardo Caram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Pedro Guimaraes, the chief executive of Brazilian state lender Caixa Economica Federal and a close ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, is set to resign on Wednesday in light of reports he is being investigated by federal prosecutors for sexual harassment, two sources familiar with the matter said.

By Ricardo Brito and Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA, June 29 (Reuters) - Pedro Guimaraes, the chief executive of Brazilian state lender Caixa Economica Federal and a close ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, is set to resign on Wednesday in light of reports he is being investigated by federal prosecutors for sexual harassment, two sources familiar with the matter said.

News website Metropoles reported late on Tuesday that the probe in question was launched after a group of Caixa's employees complained about alleged episodes of sexual harassment.

Guimaraes is set to be replaced by Daniella Marques, an Economy Ministry official, a separate source told Reuters.

Guimaraes had been Caixa's top executive since January 2019, when Bolsonaro took office. He had appeared several times in his weekly social media live streams, and power brokers in Brasilia had considered him a potential running mate for Bolsonaro, who is up for re-election in October.

Guimaraes, who holds a PhD in economics from the University of Rochester, had previously worked at investment bank BTG Pactual BPAC11.SA and at lender Brasil Plural, where he was a partner.

His imminent departure was first reported by news magazine Veja.

Neither Caixa nor the office of Bolsonaro immediately responded to requests for comment on Wednesday. It was not immediately possible to contact Guimaraes directly.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Bernardo Caram in Brasilia Writing by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular