Brazil's 'Caged' jobs figures for Jan, Feb suspended -Economy Ministry

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Brazil's Economy Ministry said on Monday that the monthly formal "Caged" jobs figures for January and February will remain unpublished until companies involved in contributing the data provide up-to-date information.

In a statement, the ministry said the data collected so far was insufficient to give an accurate picture of the jobs market in the first two months of the year, adding the coronavirus pandemic has also made it more difficult for firms to comply.

The last 'Caged' figures released by the Economy Ministry showed net job losses in December, but an increase of 644,079 over the year, the best year for job growth in Latin America's largest economy since 2013.

