Brazil's Burger King owner snubs Mubadala bid

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The owner of Burger King Brazil, Zamp SA BKBR3.SA, said on Wednesday its board of directors is against the bid to acquire the company launched by Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala Capital LLC, ahead of a shareholder vote on the deal.

Zamp, previously known as BK Brasil Operacao e Assessoria a Restaurantes SA, is the master franchise of the Burger King brand in Brazil, operating around 850 stores.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.