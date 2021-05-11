Brazil's BTG sees net income climb 52% in Q1

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian bank BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA on Tuesday reported a first-quarter net income of 1.197 billion reais ($229.14 million), up 51.7% from a year earlier, driven by growth in most of its business units.

BTG's return on equity, a gauge of profitability, was at 16.8%%, a drop of 2.3 percentage points from the previous quarter.

($1 = 5.2238 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.