US Markets

Brazil's BTG sees net income climb 52% in Q1

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published

Brazilian bank BTG Pactual SA on Tuesday reported a first-quarter net income of 1.197 billion reais ($229.14 million), up 51.7% from a year earlier, driven by growth in most of its business units.

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian bank BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA on Tuesday reported a first-quarter net income of 1.197 billion reais ($229.14 million), up 51.7% from a year earlier, driven by growth in most of its business units.

BTG's return on equity, a gauge of profitability, was at 16.8%%, a drop of 2.3 percentage points from the previous quarter.

($1 = 5.2238 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular