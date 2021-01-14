Brazil's BTG Pactual to raise $377 mln in share offering

SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian bank Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA plans to raise at least 2 billion reais ($377 million) in a share offering, a securities filing showed on Thursday.

The bank will sell 22,222,222 new shares, comprising one common share and two preferred shares, in the follow-on. It may raise the offering by 25% depending on demand.

BTG plans to use the proceeds to boost growth in its digital retail unit and to boost its capital, it said.

The units will be priced on Jan. 21.

($1 = 5.2990 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)

