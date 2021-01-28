Brazil's BTG Pactual to expand push into retail banking

By Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Latin America's largest independent investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC3.SA plans to launch products from credit cards to mortgages as it intensifies a push into the consumer space, BTG's digital retail unit head said.

Rodrigo Cury said in an interview the bank started to offer checking accounts to consumers who are not already BTG clients using its retail brand BTG+. It is also preparing to launch payroll loans, home equity and mortgages by December, Cury said.

"BTG has always planned to become a full retail bank, but brick-and-mortar branches were a deterrent factor in the past," said Cury. "Now digital banking allows us to do it, and it is interesting for shareholders in terms of diversification and synergies."

Profitability in retail banking tends to be higher than in the corporate services, while fees for consumers are also more stable than those from trading and investment banking.

Founded in 1983 as a brokerage, BTG became known as an investment bank and asset manager. But controlling shareholder Andre Esteves has gradually nudged it toward consumer banking over the past decade.

The shift began in 2011, when BTG acquired a co-controlling stake in midsized commercial lender Banco Pan SA BPAN4.SA. Five years later, it launched an online investment platform which has since boosted the bank's assets under management.

Brazil's seventh biggest bank by assets, BTG is mainly eyeing clients who already have a checking account elsewhere, which means that it will be taking on Brazil's biggest lenders: Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA, Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA, Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA and Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB11.SA.

BTG will not charge fees for some services such as basic checking accounts and credit cards, like most of its online banking rivals. Still, it has launched premium accounts and cards, which include items such as electronic road toll payments, magazine subscriptions and ten free days of overdraft.

Retail services are likely to increase BTG's products for companies, including payroll services, for example, Cury added.

Shares in BTG went up more than 25% in the last 12 months on the prospects of its online thrust, while shares in the country's biggest banks fell.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

