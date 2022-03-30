Brazil's BTG Pactual to buy controlling stake in Banco Economico

SAO PAULO, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in bankrupted lender Banco Economico.

The move is part of BTG's "special situations" strategy, which is focused on turnarounds by acquiring and recovering non-performing loans and alternative financial assets, it said in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Ana Mano; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.