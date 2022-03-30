US Markets

Brazil's BTG Pactual to buy controlling stake in Banco Economico

Brazilian investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in bankrupted lender Banco Economico.

The move is part of BTG's "special situations" strategy, which is focused on turnarounds by acquiring and recovering non-performing loans and alternative financial assets, it said in a securities filing.

