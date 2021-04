Brazil's BTG Pactual to buy Caixa's stake in Banco Pan for $653 mln -filing

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA has agreed to buy Caixa Economica Federal's stake in Banco Pan SA BPAN4.SA for 3.7 billion reais ($653 million), it said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

BTG Pactual is already the controlling shareholder in Banco Pan and is acquiring Caixa's 49.2% voting stake, equivalent to 26.8% of Pan's capital. BTG will pay 11.42 reais per Banco Pan common share.

($1 = 5.6639 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jason Neely)

