US Markets

Brazil's BTG Pactual to buy Caixa's Banco Pan stake for $653 mln -filing

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual SA has agreed to buy state lender Caixa Economica Federal's stake in Banco Pan SA for 3.7 billion reais ($653 million), it said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

Updates with shares, previous divestitures by Caixa

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA has agreed to buy state lender Caixa Economica Federal's stake in Banco Pan SA for 3.7 billion reais ($653 million), it said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

BTG Pactual is already the controlling shareholder in Banco Pan and is acquiring the state lender's 49.2% voting stake, equivalent to 26.8% of Pan's capital. BTG will pay 11.42 reais per Banco Pan common share. Banco Pan's common shares are thinly traded on the stock exchange.

Preferred shares BPAN4.SA closed at 11.24 reais on Monday. With the transaction, Caixa completes the divestiture of its stake in mid-sized lender Pan for a total of 4.4 billion reais.

Caixa had already sold its preferred stake last year for 744 million reais.

($1 = 5.6639 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman )

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular