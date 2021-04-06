Brazil's BTG Pactual to buy Caixa's Banco Pan stake for $653 mln -filing

Updates with shares, previous divestitures by Caixa

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA has agreed to buy state lender Caixa Economica Federal's stake in Banco Pan SA for 3.7 billion reais ($653 million), it said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

BTG Pactual is already the controlling shareholder in Banco Pan and is acquiring the state lender's 49.2% voting stake, equivalent to 26.8% of Pan's capital. BTG will pay 11.42 reais per Banco Pan common share. Banco Pan's common shares are thinly traded on the stock exchange.

Preferred shares BPAN4.SA closed at 11.24 reais on Monday. With the transaction, Caixa completes the divestiture of its stake in mid-sized lender Pan for a total of 4.4 billion reais.

Caixa had already sold its preferred stake last year for 744 million reais.

($1 = 5.6639 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman )

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.