US Markets

Brazil's BTG Pactual reports record net income, revenue in Q2

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazilian lender Banco BTG Pactual SA on Tuesday reported a 23.2% rise in second-quarter net income to a record 2.07 billion reais ($405.01 million), citing an "especially strong" performance in its fee-based business units.

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC3.SA on Tuesday reported a 23.2% rise in second-quarter net income to a record 2.07 billion reais ($405.01 million), citing an "especially strong" performance in its fee-based business units.

The company's total revenue also reached a record for a quarter at 4.51 billion reais, up 19.7% from a year earlier, despite what it called volatile international markets and a challenging local macroeconomic scenario.

Both metrics came in slightly ahead of expectations from analysts polled by Refinitiv, which were at 1.98 billion reais for net income and 4.3 billion reais for revenue.

"As we continue to gain space in the upper income retail segment while maintaining our leadership status in wholesale, our revenue stream becomes even more consistent and diversified," BTG said in a securities filing.

($1 = 5.1110 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular