Brazil's BTG Pactual raises 2.98 bln reais in share offering - sources

SAO PAULO, June 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian bank BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA on Tuesday priced its units at 122.01 reais each in a share offering, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The bank raised 2.98 billion reais ($591.76 million) in the offering, which is its second follow-on this year, one of the sources added.

Once known mainly as an investment bank, BTG has made inroads into retail banking, including the launch of an online broker.

The bank plans to use the proceeds to boost growth in retail banking. BTG has announced a series of acquisitions this year, including an additional 3.7 billion reais stake in mid-sized lender Banco Pan SA BPAN4.SA.

Its units, comprised of one common share and two preferred shares, are up roughly 30% this year. The units were priced with a 1.2% discount from its closing price on Tuesday.

BTG Pactual, Bradesco BBI, Itau BBA, Santander Brasil and UBS BB managed the offering.

