Brazil's BTG Pactual raises 2.98 bln reais in share offering - sources

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazilian bank BTG Pactual SA on Tuesday priced its units at 122.01 reais each in a share offering, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The bank raised 2.98 billion reais ($591.76 million) in the offering, which is its second follow-on this year, one of the sources added.

($1 = 5.0358 reais)

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

