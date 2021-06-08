Brazil's BTG Pactual raises 2.98 bln reais in share offering - sources

SAO PAULO, June 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian bank BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA on Tuesday priced its units at 122.01 reais each in a share offering, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The bank raised 2.98 billion reais ($591.76 million) in the offering, which is its second follow-on this year, one of the sources added.

($1 = 5.0358 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.