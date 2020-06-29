US Markets
XP

Brazil's BTG Pactual raises $490 mln in follow-on offering

Contributors
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazilian investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA has set the price per unit in a share offering at 74.40 reais, to raise 2.65 billion reais ($490.43 million), the bank said in a filing late on Monday.

Recasts with company announcement

SAO PAULO, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC3.SA, BPAC11.SA has set the price per unit in a share offering at 74.40 reais, to raise 2.65 billion reais ($490.43 million), the bank said in a filing late on Monday.

The bank plans to invest the funds in its newly launched retail banking unit, which mainly competes with digital brokers such as XP Inc XP.O.

The announcement confirms a Reuters report on the offering published ahead of BTG's announcement.

BTG units closed Monday at 76 reais, implying a 2.1% discount for the follow-on offering. Each unit comprises one common share and two preferred shares.

BTG, Bradesco BBI SA, Itau BBA SA and Banco Santander Brasil SA managed the offering.

($1 = 5.4034 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl; Editing by Tom Brown and Christopher Cushing)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XP

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular