Brazil's BTG Pactual prices units at $17 each for follow-on offer

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
SAO PAULO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Brazil investment bank BTG Pactual BPAC3.SA said on Thursday it had finished its bookbuilding process for a follow-on offer, pricing its units at 92.52 reais ($17.29) each, for a total value of 2.57 billion reais.

The follow-on offer had been announced on Jan. 13.

($1 = 5.3506 reais)

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

