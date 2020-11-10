Brazil's BTG Pactual posts Q3 profit falls on higher expenses

Updates with return on equity, revenues

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment banking Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA on Tuesday reported a 5.3% drop in third-quarter recurring net income, as higher operating expenses offset a growth in revenues.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items came in at 1.016 billion reais ($188.64 million) from 1.073 billion reais a year earlier.

The bank's total revenues rose 13%, mainly driven by corporate lending and fees in investment banking and asset management.

IPO volumes in Brazil are up more than 120% this year, powered by domestic investors seeking alternatives to meager low fixed-income returns.

Net new money surpassed 37 billion reais in the quarter, considering both asset and wealth management, the bank said.

BTG has been boosting its retail distribution platform recently. In October, it announced the acquisition of Necton Investimentos SA for 348 million reais, with roughly 16 billion reais under custody.

The bank's loan book surged 19% in the quarter, to 68.2 billion reais, above its peers' pace.

Still, operating expenses soared 26% year-over-year, mainly on bonus and salaries. The bank said it has hired 700 new employees since January and is likely to continue expanding its workforce to grow its retail platform.

The bank's return on equity was at 15.7%, down 2 percentage points from the previous quarter.

($1 = 5.3858 reais)

