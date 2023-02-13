Brazil's BTG Pactual posts $314.5 mln net profit in Q4

SAO PAULO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC3.SA on Monday reported fourth quarter net profit of 1.64 billion reais ($314.5 million), slightly down from 1.74 billion a year earlier.

The bottom line came in below market consensus of 2.27 billion reais, according to analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.2151 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

