US Markets

Brazil's BTG Pactual posts $314.5 mln net profit in Q4

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

February 13, 2023 — 04:44 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC3.SA on Monday reported fourth quarter net profit of 1.64 billion reais ($314.5 million), slightly down from 1.74 billion a year earlier.

The bottom line came in below market consensus of 2.27 billion reais, according to analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.2151 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.