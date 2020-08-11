Brazil's BTG Pactual post 4% drop in profit on higher expenses

Adds loan book, return on equity, details

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Banco BTG Pactual SA's BPAC11.SA second-quarter recurring net income fell 4.1% to 987 million reais on higher operating expenses, the Brazilian lender said on Tuesday.

Revenue rose 14% to 2.482 billion reais from a year earlier, driven by growth in corporate loans and wealth management and investment banking fees, it said.

The bank's loan book grew by 17% to 66.2 billion reais, as Latin America companies seek liquidity amid the economic turndown.

Net new money from asset and wealth management clients came in at 22.5 billion reais, keeping its upward trend from previous quarters, as Brazilians migrate to riskier products due to record low benchmark interest rates.

Trading gains also helped, rising 14.8% to 1 billion reais.

Despite growth in almost all its business units, a 18% rise in operating expenses weighed, mainly due to bonuses, salaries and higher tax payments, the bank said.

