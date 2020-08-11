US Markets

Brazil's BTG Pactual post 4% drop in profit on higher expenses

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Banco BTG Pactual SA's second-quarter recurring net income fell 4.1% to 987 million reais on higher operating expenses, the Brazilian lender said on Tuesday.

Revenue rose 14% to 2.482 billion reais from a year earlier, driven by growth in corporate loans and wealth management and investment banking fees, it said.

