Brazil's BTG Pactual post 4% drop in profit on higher expenses

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Banco BTG Pactual SA's BPAC11.SA second-quarter recurring net income fell 4.1% to 987 million reais on higher operating expenses, the Brazilian lender said on Tuesday.

Revenue rose 14% to 2.482 billion reais from a year earlier, driven by growth in corporate loans and wealth management and investment banking fees, it said.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)

