Brazil's BTG Pactual may invest alongside clients in its private equity funds

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC3.SA may invest alongside its clients in private equity funds managed by the bank, Chief Financial Officer João Dantas told journalists on Tuesday.

Dantas said that, contrary to BTG's prior strategy of heavily investing in companies, now the bank wants to show clients it also has "skin in the game," with stakes which may reach roughly 5% of the funds’ capital.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chris Reese)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.