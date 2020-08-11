US Markets

Brazil's BTG Pactual may invest alongside clients in its private equity funds

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazilian investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA may invest alongside its clients in private equity funds managed by the bank, Chief Financial Officer João Dantas told journalists on Tuesday.

Dantas said that, contrary to BTG's prior strategy of heavily investing in companies, now the bank wants to show clients it also has "skin in the game," with stakes which may reach roughly 5% of the funds’ capital.

