Brazil's BTG Pactual joins lenders affected by post-Americanas provisions

SAO PAULO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC3.SA on Monday became the latest Brazilian lender to be affected by bad credit provisions due to what it called a "specific, widely publicized event," likely referring to the bankruptcy of Americanas SA AMER3.SA.

BTG, which was among the most exposed lenders to the retailer's debt, echoed measures taken by some of Latin America's largest banks and set aside billions of reais in the fourth quarter, leading to a lower than expected net profit.

BTG reported a quarterly net profit of 1.64 billion reais ($314.5 million), slightly down from 1.74 billion a year earlier and below market consensus of 2.27 billion, according to analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The specific event, BTG said in a securities filing, led its Corporate & SME Lending unit to make provisions of 1.12 billion reais for bad credit, with the total negative effect on the bottom line reaching 580 million reais.

Santander Brasil SANB3.SA, Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA and Bradesco BBDC4.SA had a similar setback in the quarter, increasing loan-loss provisions after Americanas' bankruptcy earlier this year, triggered by what the retailer described as multi-billion reais "accounting inconsistencies".

($1 = 5.2151 reais)

