Brazil's BTG Pactual files for $ 376 mln follow-on - filing

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

SAO PAULO, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual BPAC3.SA filed for a share offering to raise roughly 2 billion reais ($376.61 million), according to a securities filing on Monday.

The bank said it plans to sell 28.5 million new units, comprised of one common share and two preferred shares. Including overallotments, the offering may reach 35.6 million units in total.

The proceeds of the offering will be used to expand its newly-launched digital retail bank unit while also keeping a high level of capitalization, BTG said.

The price per unit will be set on June 26. Units in BTG Pactual ended the trading day on Friday at 72 reais, down 4.6% this year.

BTG, Bradesco BBI SA, Itau BBA SA and Banco Santander Brasil SA will manage the offering.

($1 = 5.3105 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

