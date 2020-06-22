Brazil's BTG Pactual files for $ 376 mln follow-on - filing

SAO PAULO, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment banking BTG Pactual filed for a share offering to raise roughly 2 billion reais ($376.61 million), according to a securities filing on Monday.

The bank said it plans to sell 28.5 million new units, comprised of one common share and two preferred shares.

($1 = 5.3105 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.