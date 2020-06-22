US Markets

Brazil's BTG Pactual files for $ 376 mln follow-on - filing

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazilian investment banking BTG Pactual filed for a share offering to raise roughly 2 billion reais ($376.61 million), according to a securities filing on Monday.

The bank said it plans to sell 28.5 million new units, comprised of one common share and two preferred shares.

($1 = 5.3105 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

