Brazil's BTG Pactual eyeing acquisition of asset managers, CFO says

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian bank Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA is considering the acquisition of some asset management firms to expand its wealth management business, Chief Financial Officer Joao Dantas told journalists on Tuesday.

Dantas said BTG is mainly interested in bringing renowned asset management firms to the bank to complete its offering portfolio. Still, Dantas said BTG is focusing on small to middle-sized deals.

