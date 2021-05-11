US Markets

Brazil's BTG Pactual eyeing acquisition of asset managers, CFO says

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazilian bank Banco BTG Pactual SA is considering the acquisition of some asset management firms to expand its wealth management business, Chief Financial Officer Joao Dantas told journalists on Tuesday.

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian bank Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA is considering the acquisition of some asset management firms to expand its wealth management business, Chief Financial Officer Joao Dantas told journalists on Tuesday.

Dantas said BTG is mainly interested in bringing renowned asset management firms to the bank to complete its offering portfolio. Still, Dantas said BTG is focusing on small to middle-sized deals.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular