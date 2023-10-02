News & Insights

Brazil's BTG Pactual buys brokerage Orama in $99 mln deal

October 02, 2023 — 08:18 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual BPAC3.SA said on Monday it has signed an agreement to buy brokerage Orama DTVM for 500 million reais ($98.72 million), as part of a strategy to expand its digital platforms.

The transaction, BTG said in a securities filing, will allow it to increase its client base while advancing in the offering of products and services for individuals. Orama has a total 18 billion reais of assets under custody, it noted.

The deal includes all activies of the brokerage with the exception of its fund management business, said BTG, which is Latin America's largest investment bank. The deal is still pending approval from Brazilian regulators and the central bank.

($1 = 5.0647 reais)

