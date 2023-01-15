Brazil's BTG Pactual appeals decision protecting billionaire-backed Americanas from creditors

By Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian bank Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA has appealed a court injunction that protected billionaire-backed retailer Americanas AMER3.SA from creditors on Friday, documents seen by Reuters show.

In an appeal filed on Saturday, BTG lawyers argue the court injunction orders illegally the reversal of a payment made by Americanas to BTG.

Americanas said it expects the court injunction to be maintained so the company can proceed with negotiations with creditors.

BTG did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Steven Grattan and Diane Craft)

