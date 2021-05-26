Brazil's BTG mulls considers new units offering - filing

SAO PAULO, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual BPAC11.SA is considering a new units offering with restricted placements, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

In the filing, BTG said the volume and offering conditions would be similar to other recent transactions. Earlier in 2021, the bank priced an offer of units at 92.52 reais ($17.43) each, raising 2.57 billion reais. A final decision on the offering has not yet been made, the filing added.

($1 = 5.3068 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano, editing by Louise Heavens)

