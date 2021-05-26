US Markets

Brazil's BTG mulls considers new units offering - filing

Contributor
Ana Mano Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual is considering a new units offering with restricted placements, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

SAO PAULO, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual BPAC11.SA is considering a new units offering with restricted placements, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

In the filing, BTG said the volume and offering conditions would be similar to other recent transactions. Earlier in 2021, the bank priced an offer of units at 92.52 reais ($17.43) each, raising 2.57 billion reais. A final decision on the offering has not yet been made, the filing added.

($1 = 5.3068 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano, editing by Louise Heavens)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular