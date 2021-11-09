Brazil's BTG beats Q3 profit estimates on higher revenue

Adds revenue, net new money

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian bank BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA on Tuesday posted third-quarter net income that beat analysts' estimates, helped by corporate lending, trading gains and capital market fees.

Recurring net income came in at 1.794 billion reais ($325.57 million), up 76.6% from a year earlier and versus an analyst estimate compiled by Refinitiv of 1.574 billion reais.

Its return on equity, a gauge of profitability, stood at 20.1%, down 1.5 percentage points from the second quarter.

Total revenue jumped 55% to 3.845 billion reais, boosted by a good performance in almost all businesses, from investment banking to trading and wealth management.

The bank's results were also boosted by the sale in July of a 49% stake in real estate startup Credpago to property technology company Loft, with a gain of 1.4 billion reais.

BTG lured 87.7 billion reais in net new money for its wealth and asset management units, it said.

The bank's loan book grew by 12.9% in the quarter, to 97.6 billion reais.

As BTG expands its business into retail banking, its operating expenses went up 51% from a year earlier, to 1.637 billion reais.

($1 = 5.5103 reais)

