US Markets

Brazil's BTG acquires broker Necton for $61.9 mln - filing

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazilian lender Banco BTG Pactual SA has acquired broker Necton Investimentos SA for 348 million reais ($61.9 million), according to a securities filing on Monday.

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA has acquired broker Necton Investimentos SA for 348 million reais ($61.9 million), according to a securities filing on Monday.

Necton has 16.1 billion reais in assets under custody, the bank said. Necton's brand and operations will be kept separate from BTG.

The move is part of BTG's strategy to grow its retail investment platform. As Brazil's benchmark interest rate hits record-low levels, individuals are migrating to riskier assets, seeking higher returns.

($1 = 5.6191 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular