Brazil's BSBIOS acquires Switzerland's MP Biodiesel in international push

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's BSBIOS on Wednesday said it has acquired Switzerland's MP Biodiesel, as part of a plan to position itself as one of the largest biofuel producers in the world.

BSBIOS, the largest producer of biodiesel in Brazil, did not disclose the value of the acquisition.

With a factory in Domdidier, in the Canton of Fribourg, MP Biodiesel has an estimated turnover of 45 million reais ($8.72 million), according to BSBIOS, with an annual capacity to produce 5.6 million liters of biodiesel.

The Brazilian producer said the deal marks a new stage in the company's insertion in the international market, with an emphasis on the European market. The group was already developing commercial relations with Europe from a subsidiary in Switzerland.

"The operation in the country has growth potential and the plant is located in the center of Europe, which gives us a strategic position on the continent," Erasmo Carlos Battistella, CEO of BSBIOS, said in a statement.

BSBIOS said it intends to make investments in the next six months to improve the efficiency of the manufacturing process and expand the capacity and training of the commercial team.

BSBIOS added that it is studying the expansion of supply in the short term through partnerships with distribution networks.

($1 = 5.1595 reais)

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Mark Porter)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

