Brazil's BRF upbeat on Q4 domestic sales, chicken exports outlook

November 14, 2023 — 09:20 am EST

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF is optimistic with the outlook for sales during the final quarter of 2023 based on the strength of its well-known brands Sadia and Perdigao, management said on Tuesday during remarks to comment on third quarter results.

Miguel Gularte, CEO of the company, told analysts that prospects for chicken prices in exports market are also improving with increases of up to $350 per metric ton depending on destination.

