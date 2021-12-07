Brazil's BRF to invest $9.8 bln through 2030 -filing

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA said it will invest 55 billion reais ($9.80 billion) by 2030 to expand the business, the same estimate made a year ago, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The world's largest chicken exporter also said net revenues are projected to reach 65 billion reais annually between 2021 and 2024 as it executes its growth plan.

The company will discuss these targets with analysts at an event on Wednesday.

($1 = 5.6128 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese)

