Brazil's BRF to invest $54 mln in southern state of Paraná

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest chicken processor, BRF SA BRFS3.SA, said it will invest 292 million reais ($54 million) in Paraná state through 2022 and resume turkey production at its Francisco Beltrão unit, according to a statement on Tuesday.

($1 = 5.4370 reais)

