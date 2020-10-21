Brazil's BRF to halt Carambeí chicken production for modernization work

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA will stop production at a chicken plant in the south of the country starting Nov. 16 for modernization work, according to a statement sent to Reuters on Wednesday.

The decision to temporarily halt the facility was first reported in the local press and later confirmed by BRF, which said the modernization work will be complete by Dec. 5.

"The objective of the measure is to adapt production to market demand," BRF said without elaborating.

BRF, the world's largest chicken exporter, processes 3,000 birds per hour at the plant in the town of Carambeí, according to data on the agriculture ministry's website.

The facility is authorized to export to Hong Kong, according to information on the agriculture ministry's website.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Tom Brown)

